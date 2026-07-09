SSP Anantnag Takes Strict Action, Disengages SPO For Negligence During Amarnath Yatra Duty

Anantnag, Jul 9: In a major disciplinary action to enforce accountability during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Amod Ashok Nagpure (IPS), has ordered the disengagement of a Special Police Officer (SPO) for remaining absent from his assigned Yatra security duties without authorization.

The disengaged SPO has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Ganie, son of Abdul Hamid Ganie, a resident of Primegam Hiller Shahabad, Dooru. According to police, he had been deployed for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra security duty but failed to report at his designated place of posting despite receiving official deployment orders.

Officials said the SPO remained absent without seeking prior permission or furnishing any satisfactory explanation, which was viewed as a serious act of negligence and dereliction of duty during one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most sensitive security operations.

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Taking a serious view of the misconduct, SSP Anantnag ordered the immediate disengagement of the SPO from service, reaffirming the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and negligence.

Anantnag Police stated that discipline, professionalism, and dedication remain the cornerstones of policing, particularly during high-security events like the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The department further warned that any official found neglecting assigned responsibilities will face strict disciplinary action in accordance with rules, while personnel demonstrating commitment and exemplary service will continue to be acknowledged and rewarded. (KNC)