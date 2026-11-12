SSP Anantnag reviews crime control measures

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Amod Ashok Nagpure today inspected Police Station Dooru in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and reviewed its functioning, operational preparedness and crime-control measures.

A police spokesperson said during the inspection, Nagpure examined various sections of the police station, scrutinised official records and registers and reviewed pending investigations and crime-related matters. He also assessed the law-and-order situation and measures taken to prevent and detect criminal activities, the spokesperson said.

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Interacting with police personnel, the SSP stressed the need for professional investigations, effective supervision and timely disposal of cases. He directed officers and officials to remain vigilant, strengthen preventive policing and take prompt action against those involved in unlawful activities.

The SSP also inspected the police mess and held a Darbar with personnel to hear their service-related and welfare concerns, assuring them that their genuine issues would receive due consideration.