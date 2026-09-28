SSKM observes 108th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: To mark the 108th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath Ji, who devoted his life to social justice and the upliftment of the disadvantaged sections of society, the Shiromani Sant Kabir Math (SSKM), Bishnah organised a commemorative programme, here today.

Chanchla Bhagat, daughter of Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath, was the chief guest.

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F C Bhagat, Chairman, Shiromani Sant Kabir Math highlighted the remarkable contribution and sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath Ji in the struggle for the rights and welfare of socially and economically weaker sections.

Born on 27 September 1918 at Champa near Batote, Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath dedicated his life to the cause of social equality. His prolonged struggle and hunger strike for extending reservation benefits to disadvantaged sections of Jammu & Kashmir ultimately cost him his life. He is remembered by many as the "Second Bhagat Singh of Jammu & Kashmir."

Speaking on the occasion, Chanchla Bhagat recalled her father's life and struggle and urged people, particularly the beneficiaries of the reservation system, to remember and honour his sacrifice and ideals.

She said, "The family seeks no personal benefit, but only that his contribution to social justice should continue to be remembered."

Among others who attended the event included Vipin Bhagat, Chaman Lal Chaman, Manohar Lal, Teerth Ram, Dev Raj, Tarseem Lal Bhagat, Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar, Ankush Bhagat, Kartik Bhagat, Subhash Chander, Raj Kumar, Bansi Lal, Parsotam Lal, Dr Ashwani Bhagat, Rakesh Bhagat and Subedar Ashok Kumar.