SSDS organizes puja and havan for peaceful Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: With an aim of seeking divine blessings for a smooth, safe and peaceful pilgrimage, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SSDS) organized a grand puja, archana and havan, here today at Geeta Bhawan, Parade.

This religious ceremony was held under the presidentship of Parshottam Dadhichi, president of Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabha and was attended by prominent social, political and religious personalities.

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Other prominent dignitaries who attended the program included Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Prant Sanghchalak Dr Gautam Mengi, Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta, former Mayor Rajinder Sharma, prominent leaders R K Chhibber, Gagan Sharma, Vishva Hindu Parishad vice president Shakti Dutt Sharma, SSDS working president Prabhat Singh Jamwal, Shilpi Verma Anil Magotra and a large number of devotees and members of civil society.

Parshottam Dadhichi while speaking emphasized the historical and spiritual significance of the Shree Amarnath Yatra.

He said that the Sanatan Dharam Sabha has a long-standing tradition of serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfortable stay in Jammu.

“Today’s havan was performed specifically to seek divine blessings so that the entire yatra concludes with complete peace and harmony, and every devotee returns home with deep spiritual satisfaction and blessings,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta assured the organizing committee of full cooperation on behalf of the administration and local representatives.

Echoing these sentiments, R K Chhibber highlighted the wide-ranging impact of the pilgrimage on the socio-economic and cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

The program concluded with the purnahuti, followed by the distribution of holy prasad among the attendees.

Participating leaders, including Shakti Dutt Sharma, Gagan Sharma and Anil Magotra, reiterated their commitment to working closely with the administration and civil society groups to facilitate the smooth movement and comfort of pilgrims throughout the yatra.

Working president Prabhat Singh Jamwal presented the vote of thanks.

Among others who attended the event included Dev Raj Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma, Dalip Kumar, A R Sagar, Dr Swati Sharma, Ridesh Malhotra, Kuldeep Kotwal, Manav Mahajan, Keshav Chopra, Ashok Mahajan, Ratna Lal Pandita, Satpal, Sanjay Kaul, Rajinder Pathania, Anuradha Sangotra and others.