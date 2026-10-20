SS&DF protests, demands accountability from Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Workers of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front (SS&DF), here today, under the leadership of their president, Ashok Gupta, staged a protest demonstration demanding accountability and clarity from the Congress party over its political associations, ideological positions and response to controversial statements concerning national security and constitutional institutions.

Addressing the protesters, Ashok Gupta questioned the Congress leadership over its position on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are facing legal action in connection with 2020 Delhi riots.

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The protesters raised questions regarding the remarks attributed to Neha Bohra, particularly her reported comments praising Bangladesh's Gen Z movement.

"The people of India deserve clear answers from political parties on questions concerning national security, constitutional values and unity of the country," the SS&DF leader maintained.

He also called for a fact-based discussion on Congress party's historical record concerning constitutional institutions, judicial appointments and internal democracy.

"When political parties raise questions about electoral fairness today, their own historical record and the way they handled internal democracy must also be opened to public scrutiny," Ashok Gupta said.

SS&DF workers who joined the protest were Rahul , Abhishek, Ashish, Ashu, Sushil, Narinder, Kishore, Mohan, Bittu, Akshaye, Sunil, Sandhya, Bhajo, Sheela, Nirmal and others.