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Home / State / SSDF protests against shortage of water, electricity

SSDF protests against shortage of water, electricity

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 27: The workers of Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) led by Ashok Gupta, here today staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of drinking water and electricity. Addressing the protesters, Ashok Gupta expressed concern over the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:49 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Workers of Shiv Sena Dogra Front raise slogans during a protest in Jammu on Sunday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The workers of Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) led by Ashok Gupta, here today staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of drinking water and electricity.

Addressing the protesters, Ashok Gupta expressed concern over the difficulties being faced by the common people due to inadequate water supply and frequent power cuts.

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He said that these basic services are essential for households, businesses, students, farmers and other sections of the society, particularly during periods of increased demand.

The protesters raised slogans demanding immediate steps to ensure regular water supply and uninterrupted electricity.

They urged the concerned departments and authorities to identify the reasons behind the shortages and take prompt corrective measures.

Ashok Gupta called upon the concerned authorities to strengthen the supply infrastructure, address local supply disruptions and ensure that residents receive essential services without unnecessary interruption.

Those who were present in the protest were Sushil, Kishore, Suresh, Sunil, Sandhya, Parvesh, Jagdish, Sham, Naresh, Abhishek and others.

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