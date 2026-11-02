SS Sodhi discusses education, national integration matters with HP Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 1: SS Sodhi, Chairman, J&K Intellectual Society, here today called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, and discussed matters concerning education and national integration.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on importance of education, its transformative role in the society, and the importance of nurturing responsible citizens.

Advertisement

The meeting also laid emphasis on promoting quality education, instilling strong values among the younger generation, and encouraging intellectual engagement, social responsibility, and a spirit of national service.

Lauding the Himachal Pradesh Governor's rich experience as a Chancellor of universities in Himachal Pradesh, Sodhi emphasized the need for constructive dialogue and meaningful collaboration among educational institutions, intellectual forums and public leadership to address emerging challenges and prepare the younger generation for the future.

Reflecting on the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the interaction reaffirmed the timeless message that India's greatest strength lies in its unity amidst diversity.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared recognition that education, intellectual engagement and value-based leadership are vital instruments in building a cohesive, inclusive and progressive India.