SS Rajamouli honoured with Leon Cakoff Career Award at Sao Paulo film festival

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 : Filmmaker S S Rajamouli was honoured with the Leon Cakoff Career Award at the 50th Sao Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, where his blockbuster "RRR" was screened with Portuguese subtitles and received an enthusiastic response from audiences.

The screening, organised by Mostra, the agency behind the festival, was attended by Preetham S, acting consul general of India in Sao Paulo, and an Indian delegation led by Kanchan Prasad, director general of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

Named after the festival's founder, the the Leon Cakoff Career Award recognises "distinguished figures in culture and the audiovisual industry".

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The delegation also presented the teaser of Rajamouli's upcoming film "Varanasi" as part of efforts to promote Indian cinema in Latin America.

The teaser was also warmly received by Brazilian audiences, according to a post by the official account of Consulate General of India in Sao Paulo.

The screening and the presentation of the teaser showcased India's cultural influence through cinema, the post said.

The delegation also invited Brazilian audiences to participate in the second edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to be held in Mumbai next year.

Released in 2022, "RRR" featured N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan as two revolutionaries fighting British colonial rule in a fictionalised story. Its song "Naatu Naatu" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023.

"Varanasi", Rajamouli's next directorial, features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (PTI)