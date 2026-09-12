SS expresses concern over faulty smart meters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Manish Sahni, Pradesh Pramukh of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) today expressed serious concern over thousands of smart meters, which have remained faulty for months, while instead of replacing them, consumers are being subjected to inflated and arbitrary electricity bills.

In a statement issued, Sahni said that as per available information, more than 50,000 smart meters have reportedly remained non-functional for the past 2-3 years.

Advertisement

He said the most serious concern was that consumers whose meters were faulty were allegedly being charged some of the highest electricity bills.

Sahni questioned the basis for such billing, asking, "When a meter is not recording actual consumption, on what basis are maximum or inflated bills being generated?"

He said, "The dispute between private companies and the Power Department over the maintenance of smart meters was ultimately being borne by ordinary consumers."

Describing the matter as indicative of major financial irregularities and a possible scam, Sahni demanded a high-level and impartial probe into the entire issue.

He also demanded that a special drive be launched to replace all faulty smart meters within one month.

The SS leader warned that if the alleged illegal recovery and economic harassment of consumers was not stopped immediately, Shiv Sena (UBT) would take to the streets and launch protests, gheraos and a shutdown of offices, from the Chief Engineer's office to concerned PDD/JPDCL offices.