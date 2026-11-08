SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Thousands of lamps illuminated the iconic clock tower at Srinagar's Lal Chowk as tourists and locals celebrated Diwali here on Sunday.

Dozens of tourists assembled at the clock tower, popularly known as Ghanta Ghar, in the evening and lit earthen lamps, turning the area around the city's iconic tourist spot luminous.

Local Hindus and Muslims joined the celebrations by lighting firecrackers.

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Ankush Chatterjee, a tourist from Kolkata, said, "We are delighted to celebrate this year's Diwali in Kashmir. The atmosphere here is radiant."

Over the last few years, Diwali is being celebrated at Ghanta Ghar as tourists and locals assemble here for the festival.

Elsewhere in the Valley, security forces celebrated Diwali by lighting lamps in their camps and distributing sweets.