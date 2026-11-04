Srinagar: Two Ki*l*d as Massive Fire Engulfs 80 Makeshift Shelters in Bemina

Two persons were killed after a massive fire engulfed around 80 temporary shelters in the Durbal area of Bemina in Srinagar during the intervening night of November 3 and 4, officials said. The fire broke out at around 12:23 am and quickly spread across the settlement, reducing several makeshift shelters, constructed mainly of tarpaulin and wood, to ashes. An empty poultry farm and a tipper were also damaged in the blaze, officials said. Fire tenders from Fire Stations JVC and Rawalpora, along with additional reinforcements from the Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters at Batamaloo, were pressed into service to control the flames. Officials said the fire had spread across the entire area by the time the Fire and Emergency Services were called in. Firefighters launched an operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Advertisement