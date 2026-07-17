Srinagar to host 3rd Chinar Book Festival from July 18

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: The National Book Trust (NBT), in collaboration with the District Administration Srinagar and the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), will organise the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival from July 18 to 26.

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Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference here, NBT Director Yuvraj Malik, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, Chinar Book Festival Chief Coordinator Amit Wanchoo and NCPUL Director Shams Iqbal, announced that the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) lawns on the banks of Dal Lake from July 18 to 26.

Organised under the Ministry of Education, the nine-day festival will be open to the public free of cost to encourage wider participation.

"More than 250 bookstalls have been set up here. Apart from this, more than 50 literary programmes will also be organised here, in which you will get a chance to meet writers from different languages, from different areas, and from different styles. Along with this, we have kept more than 50 creative activities here for children," Malik said.

He said this year's edition places special emphasis on promoting local talent, with over 800 local artists, authors, curators and content creators being provided a platform to showcase their work and gain wider recognition.

Among the major highlights, Malik announced the release of a new collection of children's books in the Gojri language in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A simplified children's edition of the Rajtarangini will also be launched during the festival.

The festival will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 18 in the presence of senior officials from the district administration, education and culture departments.

To promote digital reading, an exclusive National E-Book Gallery has been set up, offering visitors free access to over 7,000 e-books. Cultural performances by artists from different regions and a special interaction based on astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements have also been planned to inspire young readers. Group Captain Shukla is India's second astronaut to travel to space.

Malik said a children's marathon scheduled for July 25 has already received over 3,000 registrations.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, invited students, book lovers and the general public to participate in the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival.

Labroo said the nine-day festival would provide a unique platform for people to explore literature, art and creativity free of cost.

The Deputy Commissioner said the festival would feature not only books but also interactive sessions with distinguished personalities from diverse fields.

He urged students, readers and art enthusiasts from across Jammu and Kashmir to attend and "witness the best of the country" during the event.