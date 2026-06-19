Srinagar: Suspended Police Constable Arrested with Heroin In Alochi Bagh

A police constable was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of heroin in Srinagar's Alochi Bagh area. Officials said that acting on specific information, police apprehended the accused and recovered heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Asif Rehman Reshi, son of Abdul Rehman Reshi and a resident of Bonpora, Batamaloo. A senior police official said that Reshi was already under suspension and is presently posted with PCR Kashmir.

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