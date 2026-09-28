Srinagar: Ruckus In Assembly Over Statehood Resolution, 4 Protesting MLAs Marhalled Out
Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed uproar as BJP legislators resorted to sloganeering throughout the session, opposing the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking restoration of full statehood.The BJP members objected to references...
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Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed uproar as BJP legislators resorted to sloganeering throughout the session, opposing the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking restoration of full statehood.The BJP members objected to references to autonomy and special status in the resolution, arguing that the issue of statehood should be considered separately from these demands.
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