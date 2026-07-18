Srinagar Records Hottest Day Of The Season As Mercury Touches 35.9°C

Srinagar, Jul 18: Srinagar witnessed its hottest day of the season on Saturday as the maximum temperature soared to 35.9 degrees Celsius, bringing intense heat across the Kashmir Valley and leaving residents grappling with unusually warm weather.

The sharp rise in temperature marks the highest daytime temperature recorded in Srinagar so far this summer. The prevailing heatwave-like conditions prompted people to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours, while parks, markets, and other public places witnessed reduced activity due to the scorching weather.

Health experts have advised people to stay well-hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take necessary precautions, particularly children, senior citizens, and those with underlying health conditions.

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The soaring temperatures have also increased the demand for electricity and drinking water, with residents relying heavily on cooling appliances to cope with the heat.

Meteorological authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation and have urged the public to follow official weather advisories as conditions may change in the coming days.(KNC)