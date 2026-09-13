Srinagar Police Reshuffle: 15 Officers Transferred

SRINAGAR, Sep 13: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Srinagar District Police Headquarters has transferred 15 police officers, including Inspectors and Police Sub-Inspectors, with immediate effect, officials said on Sunday.

The transfers, ordered "in the interest of administration," have been made under Order No. 1178 of 2026 dated September 12, 2026, with several officers posted as Station House Officers (SHOs) at police stations across the district, they said.

According to the order, Inspector Gowhar Hussain has been posted as SHO Police Station Harwan, while Inspector Athar Parvaiz has been made SHO Police Station Parimpora.

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Inspector Gowhar Ali Ganai will take charge as SHO Police Station M.R. Gunj and Inspector Bilal Ahmad Khanday has been posted as SHO Police Station Batmaloo, the order said.

Inspector Rabinder Singh has been posted as SHO Police Station Rainawari and Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad as SHO Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

Inspector Tanveer Ahmad Dar has been posted as SHO Police Station Nigeen, while PSI Suhail Anees Khan has been made SHO Police Station Ahmad Nagar, it said.

Inspector Naseer Ahmad Malik has been posted as SHO Police Station Sangam.

Several officers have been moved to the District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar, including Inspector Taseer Hamid, Inspector Sabzar Ahmad, Inspector Wasim Jehangir, Inspector Showkat Hussain and PSI Zaheer Nissar Naseer, according to the order.

Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir has been posted as In-Charge DSB Srinagar.

The order further states that three Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) of the 2024 batch, who were functioning as independent SHOs at Police Stations Shaheed Gunj, Rainawari and Ahmad Nagar, shall report to DPL Srinagar to undergo the remaining components of their prescribed practical training programme.

The transferred officers have been relieved to join their new places of posting with effect from September 13, 2026, the order added. (KNS)