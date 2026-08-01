Srinagar Police Cracks Blind Murder Case Within Six Hours; Mother-Son Duo Arrested In Swift Operation

Srinagar, Aug 1: In a major breakthrough, Srinagar Police on Saturday claimed to have solved a blind murder case within six hours of the recovery of an unidentified body, arresting a mother-son duo accused of murdering a man over a financial dispute and dumping his body in the Babademb Canal to conceal the crime.

According to police, Police Station Khanyar received information on July 30, 2026, about an unidentified dead body wrapped in gunny bags lying in the Babademb Canal beneath Baba Dawood Khakhi Bridge in Khanyar. Acting promptly, police registered FIR No. 49/2026 under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of senior officers to investigate the murder. Through sustained investigation, technical analysis, and corroboration of evidence, police identified the accused as Haleema Bano and her son Moomin Ahmad, originally residents of Machil, Kupwara, who were living as tenants in Mughal Mohalla, Rainawari.

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Police said that after allegedly committing the crime, both accused fled Srinagar in an attempt to evade arrest. However, the investigating team pursued multiple leads and successfully traced and apprehended them from Lolab in Kupwara within six hours of the recovery of the body.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Kalantpora, Hawal. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly murdered inside the rented accommodation of the accused following a financial dispute.

To destroy evidence and conceal the offence, the accused allegedly wrapped the body in gunny bags and dumped it into the Babademb Canal, police said.

Investigators have also recovered several incriminating articles believed to be connected with the commission of the crime. Police said further investigation is in progress to ascertain whether any other person was involved and to complete all legal formalities under the law.

Police described the prompt detection of the blind murder case as a reflection of the professionalism, dedication, and coordinated efforts of Srinagar Police in ensuring that those involved in serious crimes are swiftly brought to justice.