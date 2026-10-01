Srinagar: Police Busts Narcotics Module, 8 Accused Arrested; Pistol, Cash & Gold Seized

Police in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district have busted an alleged organised narcotics network operating in downtown Srinagar, arresting eight persons and recovering banned drugs, a pistol, Rs 85.76 lakh in cash and gold worth over Rs 1.05 crore, officials said. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, SSP Srinagar G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy said the arrests were made during an investigation into an organised drug-supply network in which the accused allegedly had different roles.

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