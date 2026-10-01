Srinagar: Police Busts Narcotics Module, 8 Accused Arrested; Pistol, Cash & Gold Seized
Police in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district have busted an alleged organised narcotics network operating in downtown Srinagar, arresting eight persons and recovering banned drugs, a pistol, Rs 85.76 lakh in cash and gold worth over Rs 1.05 crore, officials...
Police in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district have busted an alleged organised narcotics network operating in downtown Srinagar, arresting eight persons and recovering banned drugs, a pistol, Rs 85.76 lakh in cash and gold worth over Rs 1.05 crore, officials said. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, SSP Srinagar G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy said the arrests were made during an investigation into an organised drug-supply network in which the accused allegedly had different roles.
Advertisement
Advertisement