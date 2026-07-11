Srinagar Police Attaches Residential Property Worth Over ₹1.20 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, Jul 11 : Continuing its sustained efforts to curb the menace of narcotics and dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking, Police Station Lal Bazar today attached a double-storey residential house constructed on 08 marlas of land, having an estimated market value of over ₹1.20 crore, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The action was taken during the investigation of FIR No. 16/2026, registered at Police Station Lal Bazar under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The attached property belongs to Zamin Makhdoomi, son of Fayaz Ahmed Makhdoomi, a resident of Sikh Bagh, Lal Bazar. During the course of the investigation, it was established that the property was liable for attachment under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, following which the competent legal process was initiated.

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The attachment proceedings were conducted peacefully in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Eidgah, and in accordance with the due process of law.

Srinagar Police remains committed to taking stringent legal action against individuals involved in narcotics-related offences. Such measures are aimed not only at prosecuting offenders but also at depriving them of assets acquired through illicit activities, thereby disrupting the drug trade and safeguarding society from the menace of narcotics.

The public is urged to continue supporting the Police by sharing credible information regarding drug peddling and other criminal activities. Every piece of information will be treated with strict confidentiality.