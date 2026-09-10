Srinagar Police Attaches Properties Worth Rs 6 Crore In Six NDPS Cases

Srinagar, Sep 10: Srinagar police on Thursday said that it has attached/frozen drugs-linked assets worth Rs 6.22 crore in six separate NDPS cases in J&K's summer capital as part of its crackdown on drug trafficking and the financial networks of narcotics offenders.

Giving details, a police spokesperson said the authorities have attached immovable properties, comprising a double-storeyed residential house and a piece of land, valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore, at Danihama, Hazratbal, belonging to Mubashir Ashiq Teeli.

During the investigation, the properties were identified as illegally acquired and linked with proceeds of drug trafficking activities, the spokesperson said.

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In another action, a residential house and some land, valued at approximately Rs 1.14 crore, at Mulphaq Abu Baker Colony, Hazratbal, were attached. The assets belong to Zubair Ahmad Rather.

The authorities also took action against one Mohammad Altaf Dar of Dilawar Colony, Mujgund, and froze immovable properties - a single-storey residential house and 11.5 marlas of land - valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. The property was found to have been acquired from the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

In another major action, Rs 2.2-crore assets, comprising a double-storey residential house and approximately 10 marlas of land, were attached. It belonged to accused Owais Ahmad Mir, a resident of Baghaat Shoora.

Authorities have also taken similar actions in Lal Bazar and Shalteng, where they have attached properties worth over Rs 35 lakh in each of those areas. The Lal Bazaar property belongs to Waseem Ahmad Langoo and the Shalteng property to Riyaz Ahmad Bhat.

The attachment order restrains the owners from selling, leasing, transferring, altering or creating any third-party interest in the property, the spokesperson said. (Agencies)