Srinagar Police Attaches Properties Worth Rs 13.43 Crore In Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

Srinagar, Oct 15: Srinagar Police has attached properties worth over Rs 13.43 crore in a sweeping crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said on Thursday.

The action was carried out by police stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

In Khanyar, properties worth Rs 8 crore were attached, including the houses of Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Majid Ashraf Wani and Shabir Ahmad Bangroo, along with a vehicle belonging to Aaqib Hyder Khan.

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In Pantha Chowk, a house worth Rs 1.24 crore belonging to Saqib Bashir Bhat, alias Sakpal, of Khanmoh, was attached.

In Shalteng, a house worth Rs 1.21 crore belonging to Danish Ahmad Bhat of Panzinara was frozen.

In Safakadal, a house worth Rs 10.15 lakh belonging to Faizan Firdous Khanday, alias Farzan Pujj, was attached.

In Soura, a house worth Rs 1.18 crore belonging to Khalid Nazir Chiloo of Lal Bazar was attached.

In Ahmadnagar, two houses worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 80 lakh respectively, belonging to Adil Ahmad Patoo, were frozen.

Police said the properties were allegedly acquired from the proceeds of drug trafficking and the action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act. (KNS)