Srinagar Police Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.35 Crore Of Alleged Drug Peddlers Under Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan

Srinagar, July 25: Continuing its intensified drive against narcotics under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached two immovable properties worth approximately ₹1.35 crore belonging to alleged drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Saturday.

According to a police statement, the first attachment pertains to a double-storeyed residential house located at Nadir Gund, Pir Bagh, Hyderpora, Srinagar, valued at nearly ₹70 lakh. The property belongs to Aqib Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Nadir Gund, Pir Bagh, Hyderpora. The attachment has been made in connection with FIR No. 16/2025 registered under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act.

In another action, Police Station Rainawari attached a single-storeyed residential house constructed on five marlas of land at Inderhama Gassu, Batapora, Hazratbal, Srinagar, valued at around ₹65 lakh. The property belongs to Azan Parvaiz Giltsaaz, son of Parvaiz Ahmad Giltsaaz, originally a resident of Kani Mohalla, Rainawari, and presently residing at Inderhama Gassu, Batapora, Hazratbal. The attachment was carried out in connection with FIR No. 09/2023 registered under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act.

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Police said that investigations established that both properties were illegally acquired from the proceeds of drug trafficking and narcotics trade. Accordingly, the assets have been attached under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including Section 68-F, subject to confirmation by the Competent Authority.

Officials said the attachments are part of Srinagar Police’s sustained strategy to dismantle the financial network of drug traffickers by identifying and confiscating assets generated through illegal narcotics activities. The move is aimed at depriving offenders of the financial gains earned through drug trafficking while sending a strong message that involvement in the narcotics trade will attract strict legal as well as financial consequences.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police said it will continue to take firm action against drug peddlers and all those involved in the narcotics trade.

Police also appealed to the public to cooperate by sharing credible information regarding drug trafficking and substance abuse, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.(KNC)