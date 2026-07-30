Srinagar Police Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.05 Crore Of Notorious Drug Peddlers Under Nasha Mukti J&K Abhiyan

Srinagar, Jul 30: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking under the Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police on Thursday attached two immovable properties worth approximately ₹1.05 crore belonging to two notorious drug peddlers, intensifying its campaign to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks operating in the district.

According to an official statement, the first property attached comprises a residential house along with the land underneath at Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Noorbagh, Srinagar, belonging to Aqib Mushtaq Kenu, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Kenu. The property, valued at around ₹50 lakh, has been attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 48/2022 registered at Police Station Safakadal under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act. The accused is presently on bail granted by the competent court.

The second property attached includes a three-storeyed residential house, two commercial shops, and the land underneath situated at Pathar Masjid, Zainakadal, Srinagar, belonging to Altaf Ahmad Najar alias T.K. Khan, son of Late Ghulam Qadir Najar. The property, estimated to be worth around ₹55 lakh, has been attached under Section 68-F of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 32/2021 registered under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kral Khud.

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Police said Altaf Ahmad Najar is also under preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, following an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and is presently lodged in preventive detention.

During the course of investigation, both properties were identified as assets allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal narcotics trade. The attachment proceedings were carried out after obtaining due approval from the Competent Authority (SAFEMA), New Delhi, strictly in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, ensuring full compliance with legal and procedural safeguards.

The attachment operations were executed by specially constituted teams of Srinagar Police in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Noorbagh and Police Station M.R. Gunj.

Police said the action is part of its sustained strategy to strike at the economic backbone of drug trafficking by depriving offenders of assets allegedly amassed through proceeds of crime. The move is expected to serve as a strong deterrent against individuals involved in narcotics-related activities while reinforcing the rule of law.

Reiterating its firm commitment to a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir under the Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police appealed to the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing credible information about drug trafficking and other criminal activities, assuring that strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved. (KNC)