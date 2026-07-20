Srinagar Police Attaches 10 Properties Worth ₹8 Crore Of Alleged Notorious Drug Peddlers Under Nasha Mukti J&K Abhiyan

Srinagar July 20: In a major crackdown on the narcotics network operating in the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar Police has attached 10 immovable properties worth approximately ₹8 crore belonging to alleged notorious drug peddlers under the ongoing Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, intensifying efforts to dismantle the financial backbone of illegal drug trafficking.

According to officials, the action was carried out by Police Station Nowhatta under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after investigations established that the attached properties were allegedly acquired from proceeds generated through illicit narcotics trade.

Police said the attached assets comprise residential houses situated in Nowhatta, Hawal, Rainawari and Qamarwari, owned by individuals facing multiple NDPS cases. The total value of the seized properties is estimated at nearly ₹8 crore.

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Among the attached properties are a double-storeyed residential house belonging to Sajad Ahmad Sheikh at Hawal valued at around ₹85 lakh, a four-storeyed house of Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Gulloo worth approximately ₹75 lakh, and a three-storeyed house owned by Gh. Nabi Sheikh valued at nearly ₹90 lakh.

The crackdown also included residential properties belonging to Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, Hyder Ali Wani, Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh, and Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, each estimated to be worth between ₹85 lakh and ₹95 lakh, besides other attached assets linked to narcotics offences.

Police officials stated that the properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets allegedly generated through the proceeds of drug trafficking and linked to several NDPS cases registered over the years.

They said the attachment has been executed strictly in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act with the objective of depriving drug traffickers of their illegally amassed wealth, dismantling organised narcotics networks and sending a strong message to those involved in the drug trade.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police said it will continue taking stringent legal action against drug peddlers and every individual involved in the narcotics ecosystem. The police emphasized that the campaign is aimed not only at prosecuting offenders but also at destroying the economic infrastructure that sustains the illegal drug trade.

Srinagar Police also appealed to the public to actively support the anti-drug campaign by sharing information about narcotics trafficking with the nearest police station or through the dedicated police helpline. The department assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential to encourage greater public participation in the fight against drug abuse. (KNC)