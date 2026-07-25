Srinagar Police Attaches ₹2.74 Crore Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, Jul 25: Intensifying its crackdown on drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police on Saturday attached an immovable property worth approximately ₹2.74 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, dealing a major blow to the financial network of narcotics traffickers.

The attached property comprises a double-storeyed residential house along with 12 marlas of land beneath and appurtenant to it, belonging to the accused Mubashir Ahmad Hakeem, son of Abdul Hamid Hakeem, a resident of Awanta Bhawan, Soura, Srinagar.

Police said the attachment has been carried out in connection with FIR No. 142/2025 registered under Sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal. The market value of the attached property has been assessed at approximately ₹2.74 crore.

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The action forms part of the ongoing 100-day Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, aimed at dismantling the financial backbone of drug trafficking syndicates by targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of the illegal narcotics trade.

Srinagar Police said it remains committed to taking stringent legal action against drug peddlers and their support networks to curb the drug menace across the Valley.

The police also appealed to the public to actively assist law enforcement agencies by sharing information regarding drug trafficking with the nearest police station or through official helplines, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.(KNC)