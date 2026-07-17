Srinagar Police Attach Properties Worth Over Rs 3.34 Crore Under NDPS Act

SRINAGAR, Jul 17: In a major action against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan–100 Days Campaign, Srinagar Police has attached four immovable properties worth over three crore thirty-four lakh under the provisions of Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, an official spokesperson said, the attachment was carried out by Police Station Safakadal during the investigation of NDPS cases. The properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets derived from proceeds of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The attached properties include a three-storey residential house built on land recorded as Abadi Deh at Nawakadal, valued at ₹1.19 crore. The property, falling under Survey No. 1819 Min, belongs to Adnan Lateef Sheikh, son of Late Mohammad Lateef Sheikh, a resident of Braripora, Nawakadal. He is an accused in FIR No. 74/2026 registered under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal.

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Another attached property is a single-storey residential house constructed on 7 marlas and 50 square feet of land at Palpora, Noorbagh, valued at ₹1.18 crore. Falling under Survey No. 386 Min, it belongs to Danyal Ahmad Bisati, son of Aijaz Ahmad Bisati. He is an accused in FIR No. 24/2025 registered under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal.

The authorities also attached a double-storey residential house built on approximately 4.5 marlas of land at Barthana, Qammerwari, valued at ₹71.31 lakh. The property falls under Survey No. 201 Min and belongs to Shahid Gul, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, who is an accused in FIR No. 48/2026 registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal.

Another property attached is a single-storey residential house constructed on 3 marlas of land at Goripora, valued at ₹25 lakh. Falling under Survey No. 490 Min, it belongs to Adil Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Sultan Mir, a resident of Palpora, Srinagar. He is an accused in FIR No. 62/2025 registered under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal.

The accused persons have been served with attachment orders and have been prohibited from selling, leasing, mortgaging, transferring, or otherwise disposing of the attached properties, or creating any third-party interest therein, without prior permission of the competent authority.

This action forms part of the sustained campaign of Srinagar Police against the menace of drug trafficking and reflects its firm resolve to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks by targeting assets acquired through the proceeds of illicit drug trade.

Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to making society drug-free and urges citizens to cooperate by sharing information related to drug trafficking with the nearest police station or through the Police Helpline.