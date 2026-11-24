Srinagar, Nov 24: Night temperatures across several parts of Kashmir remained below the freezing point, with hill resort of Pahalgam recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said minimum night temperatures remained around 1-3 degrees Celsius below normal at many places in the Kashmir division.

The summer capital- Srinagar- recorded the coldest night of the ongoing season as the minimum temperature settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

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Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Kokernag registered a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The border town of Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The department's data showed that the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 1.7 degrees below normal, Qazigund 2.0 degrees below normal and Pahalgam 2.5 degrees below normal. Gulmarg, however, recorded a minimum temperature 2.1 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir till the ending November.