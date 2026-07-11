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Home / Videos / Srinagar: NC Leaders, Workers Pay Tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan on 26th Death Anniversary

Srinagar: NC Leaders, Workers Pay Tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan on 26th Death Anniversary

Leaders and workers of the National Conference (NC) gathered at Naseem Bagh near Hazratbal in Srinagar on Friday to commemorate the 26th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan, paying rich tributes to her contributions to the people of Jammu...

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Daily Excelsior
12:09 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Leaders and workers of the National Conference (NC) gathered at Naseem Bagh near Hazratbal in Srinagar on Friday to commemorate the 26th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan, paying rich tributes to her contributions to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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