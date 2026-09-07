Srinagar: MBBS, BDS Interns Begin Hunger Strike Over Stipend Hike Demand
MBBS and BDS interns begin a hunger strike, intensifying their protest over the demand for a stipend hike. The interns, who have been on strike for the past eight days, are urging the Government to address their demand without...
MBBS and BDS interns begin a hunger strike, intensifying their protest over the demand for a stipend hike. The interns, who have been on strike for the past eight days, are urging the Government to address their demand without further delay.
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