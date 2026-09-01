Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review Meet

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Lok Bhawan, Srinagar, to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, intelligence agencies, and the civil administration.The meeting reviewed the prevailing security scenario, preparedness of security forces, and measures to strengthen coordination among various agencies,