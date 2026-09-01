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Home / Videos / Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review Meet

Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review Meet

      Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Lok Bhawan, Srinagar, to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory. The meeting  was attended by senior...

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Daily Excelsior
04:03 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Lok Bhawan, Srinagar, to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory. The meeting  was attended by senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, intelligence agencies, and the civil administration.The meeting reviewed  the prevailing security scenario, preparedness of security forces, and measures to strengthen coordination among various agencies,

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