Srinagar-Jammu highway remain closed due to landslide

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended since last evening following landslides and shooting stones at Magharkoteo, a traffic police official said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, traffic was resumed on Srinagar-Leh national highway this morning after being suspended for a day in view of weekly maintenance.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for the maintenance of the highway has pressed men and machines into service to clear the landslides to put through traffic, the official said. It will still take some hours to clear the road.

The highway is likely to reopen in the afternoon provided there are no fresh landslides. Traffic will be resumed only after receiving green signal from NHAI and traffic police officials posted at different places, he added. He said today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were to be allowed from both sides.

But only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) stranded between Zig Qazigund to Jawhar tunnel will be allowed towards Jammu. No HMVs will be allowed from opposite direction.

Meanwhile, one-way traffic on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended on Friday in view of weekly maintenance. Today traffic will ply from Srinagar to Ladakh, the official said.

Traffic was suspended on the Srinagar-Leh national highway for weekly maintenance and repair of the road, particularly at Zojila pass. The UT administration in Ladakh and Kashmir have decided to suspend all traffic movement on the highway to allow Beacon project to conduct maintenance on every Friday.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both sides on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. Only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) upto ten tyres will ply from Srinagar towards Poonch on the road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Only LMV will be allowed from both sides on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, he said. (AGENCIES)