Srinagar hosts India’s Asian Games Soft Tennis camp

Squad trains till Aug 13 ahead of Japan challenge

Nawshaba Iqbal

SRINAGAR, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir has, for the first time, become the venue for the Indian Soft Tennis Team's national coaching camp, with a month-long training programme underway in Srinagar as the national squad prepares for the 20th Asian Games to be held in Japan in September.

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The third national coaching camp, being held at Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh, began on July 10 and will continue till August 13.

The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for Japan on August 26 after completing its final phase of preparations in Srinagar.

National coach Sudesh Sangte said the Srinagar camp marks the third stage of India's preparations for the Asian Games, following an initial camp in Ahmedabad in January and an exposure tour in South Korea, where the team participated in two local tournaments.

"The Srinagar camp began on July 10 and will continue till August 13. We are scheduled to leave for Japan on August 26," Sangte said.

He said Srinagar was selected because its weather closely resembles the climatic conditions expected in Japan during the Games, helping players acclimatise ahead of the competition.

"The weather here is pleasant and very similar to what we expect in Japan. Training in these conditions will help the players adapt better before the Games," he added.

Dilbagh Singh, lawn tennis coach and manager of Gindun Stadium, Srinagar said hosting the national camp in J&K was significant for the Union Territory and would encourage local athletes.

"It will provide a boost to the athletes in Kashmir. More such national camps should be held here," he said.

Players attending the camp also praised the facilities and training environment, saying the pleasant weather and overall atmosphere were aiding their preparations for the Asian Games.

"The weather here is similar to Japan and it is very pleasant. The coaches are excellent and we have been provided good facilities. We are loving it here," one player said.

Another player said the month-long camp was focused on implementing the techniques and strategies learnt during the recent exposure tour in South Korea.

"We are putting into practice what we learnt in Korea. We are developing our skills and analysing our game," the player said.

Highlighting the importance of the training environment, the players added, "The environment matters, and we are getting that here. We feel fresh. Our coach and the federation are working hard for the players, and both our mental and physical fitness are being ensured throughout the camp."

The camp is expected to conclude on August 13 before the Indian team departs for Japan later that month for the continental event.