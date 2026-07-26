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Home / Videos / Srinagar: Father-Daughter Duo Elated as PM Modi Applauds Their Efforts to Revive Wagu Mat Craft

Srinagar: Father-Daughter Duo Elated as PM Modi Applauds Their Efforts to Revive Wagu Mat Craft

Anzila and her father, Ghulam Hussain, from Mir Behri in the interiors of Srinagar's Dal Lake, expressed joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their efforts to revive Kashmir's traditional Wagu mat craft during the 136th episode of Mann...

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Daily Excelsior
05:27 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Anzila and her father, Ghulam Hussain, from Mir Behri in the interiors of Srinagar's Dal Lake, expressed joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their efforts to revive Kashmir's traditional Wagu mat craft during the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Calling the recognition unexpected, they said they hoped the Prime Minister's appreciation would bring wider attention and renewed support to the centuries-old craft.

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