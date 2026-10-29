Srinagar District Carrom C’ship on Nov 10, 11

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The District Srinagar Carrom Association will organise the District Srinagar Carrom Championship 2026-27 on November 10 and 11 at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC), Srinagar.

The championship will be held under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, in association with J&K Sports Council, to promote the sport at the grassroots level, encourage youth participation and identify emerging talent. Players from Srinagar district have been invited to participate and showcase their skills.

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Interested players can register by emailing their details, including name, parentage, address, date of birth, Aadhaar number, institution, gender, previous participation and contact number, to jkcarrom.reg\@gmail.com. For registration assistance and further information, players can contact the association at 9070000093 or 7006962005.