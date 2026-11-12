Srinagar District Carrom C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The two-day District Srinagar Carrom Championship 2026-27 concluded at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC), Srinagar, with around 100 players participating in eight categories.

The championship was organised by the District Srinagar Carrom Association under the aegis of J&K Carrom Association in association with the J&K Sports Council.

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In Cadet Girls, Shawana, Samia and Aisha secured the first three positions, while Hassan Adil, Mohd Hibban and Mohd Mursaleen claimed the top honours in Cadet Boys.

Saeedah Adil, Rizqwin and Fayiza Tabasum finished among the top three in Sub-Junior Girls, while Mohammad Nibrass, Usman Shahid and Himad Shafi claimed the top positions in Sub-Junior Boys.

In Junior Girls, Saeedah Adil, Amber and Aisha Zahoor secured the first three positions. Ayaan Maqsood, Azan and Hassan Adil claimed the top honours in Junior Boys. Asra, Aqsa and Zainab finished among the top three in Senior Women, while Furqan Nazir, Arsalan and Shahid secured the first three positions in Senior Men.

Medals and mementos were presented to the winners by the dignitaries, including Mehraj Uddin, Assistant Manager, SKISC, Mudasir Khan, General Secretary, J&K Carrom Association, Sheikh Saqib, Nayeema Khan and Dawar Rashid.