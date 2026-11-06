Srinagar clinches U-14 girls football title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: District Srinagar emerged champion in the Inter-District UT Level U-14 Girls Football Tournament after defeating District Jammu by 3-2 via penalty shootout in the final at Khel Gaon Nagrota.

Earlier, in the second semi-final, Srinagar defeated Budgam by 3-2, with Aryam Imran scoring twice and Eshan Khan adding one goal. Aaidah and Ajwa scored for Budgam.

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In the third-place match, Budgam defeated Samba by 3-0, with Ayesha, Zainab and Ajwa scoring one goal each.

The tournament was conducted by departmental experts, including Taranpal Singh, Naveen Singh, Arun Jamwal, Gurbachan Singh, Vicky Sharma, Rohit Gupta, Shivam Gupta, Jagmohan Singh, Harvinder Singh and Somandra Singh, along with other technical officials.