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Srinagar: Class 10 Annual Examinations Begin In Kashmir, Winter-Zone Areas Of Jammu

The annual Class 10 examinations began in Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu division, with students appearing at examination centres across the region. Around 97,500 students are appearing in the examinations on the first day, marking the commencement...

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Daily Excelsior
11:33 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The annual Class 10 examinations began in Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu division, with students appearing at examination centres across the region. Around 97,500 students are appearing in the examinations on the first day, marking the commencement of an important academic exercise for students across the two regions.

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