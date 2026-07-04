Srinagar Airport Withdraws Proposed Weekly Runway Closure, Flight Operations To Continue Daily

SRINAGAR, Jul 4: Srinagar Airport on Saturday withdrew the previously proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) envisaging full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays, announcing that flight operations will continue on all days this year.

In an operational update posted on X, the airport said there will be no full airfield closure, while operational/watch hours will remain from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, night-time runway maintenance will continue until October 2026.

“Passengers are advised that there will be no full airfield closure at Srinagar Airport this year. Airport operations will continue on all days with operational/watch hours from 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs. Night closures for runway maintenance will continue until October 2026,” the airport said.

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The airport also announced that the previously proposed NOTAM regarding full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has been withdrawn. It added that airlines will continue to update their schedules in accordance with the prevailing operational timings.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport and rely only on official channels for authentic updates. (KNO)