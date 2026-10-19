Srinagar Airport Withdraws Flight Hour Restrictions

Srinagar, Oct 19: Srinagar International Airport has withdrawn restrictions on operational hours, paving the way for flights beyond 5 pm ahead of the commencement of the winter schedule on October 25.

The airport authorities said operations would no longer be restricted to 8 am to 5 pm and could be planned as per the applicable schedule, subject to operational requirements.

"Srinagar International Airport wishes to inform passengers and stakeholders that the previously imposed restrictions on airport operational hours, limiting operations to 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs, have been withdrawn. Consequently, the restriction on airport operations beyond 1700 hrs no longer applies, and operations can be planned as per the applicable schedule, subject to operational requirements," a statement by Srinagar Airport authority said.

Advertisement

Flight operations at Srinagar airport had been restricted to 8 am to 5 pm since April this year to facilitate runway upgrade work by the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, the winter schedule 2026 will come into effect from October 25. Airlines are in the process of filing slots for late-evening flights to and from Srinagar, which is expected to enhance flight connectivity and provide greater flexibility to passengers during the winter season.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status and timings with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.