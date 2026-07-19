Heavy Rain Alert: Srinagar Admin Suspends Shikara Operations On Dal, Nigeen Lakes; Public Asked To Stay Away From Vulnerable Areas

Srinagar, July 19: In view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, the District Administration Srinagar on Sunday issued a comprehensive weather advisory, announcing the suspension of Shikara operations on Dal and Nigeen lakes while urging residents and tourists to remain vigilant and adhere to all safety instructions.

According to the advisory issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Srinagar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy to intense rainfall across the Union Territory, including Srinagar district, from July 19 to July 23, 2026, prompting the administration to initiate precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property.

The administration has advised residents, particularly those living in Fakir Gujri, Khonmouh, and other vulnerable areas, to avoid venturing near hill slopes, landslide-prone locations, streams, and water bodies until weather conditions improve.

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As a precautionary measure, all Shikara operations on Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake have been suspended during the weather alert period. Tourists, visitors, and Shikara operators have been directed to strictly comply with the restrictions in the interest of public safety.

The advisory further instructed sand miners and individuals engaged in activities along the River Jhelum and other water bodies to refrain from river-crossing, mining, or any related operations without first assessing water levels and prevailing conditions in rivers and their tributaries.

The District Administration has appealed to the public to exercise maximum caution, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas, and remain updated through official weather advisories.

For any emergency assistance or information, citizens have been asked to contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Srinagar, on 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552, 9103998355, or 9103998357, or the Police Control Room (PCR), Srinagar, on 0194-2477567.

The administration reiterated its appeal for public cooperation, urging people to stay alert, follow official instructions, and prioritize safety until the adverse weather conditions subside. (KNC)