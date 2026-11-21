COLOMBO, Nov 21: Sri Lanka's proposed Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill has received the Supreme Court's nod, which ruled that its provisions are "not inconsistent" with the Constitution, Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna told Parliament on Saturday.

The bill, tabled in Parliament on October 20, has drawn criticism from local and international rights groups concerned that its provisions could undermine fundamental rights and grant sweeping powers to law enforcement agencies.

In Sri Lanka, citizens can challenge a bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court within one week of its introduction in Parliament. The bill had earlier faced 20 petitions in the Supreme Court challenging its constitutionality.

The Speaker on Saturday confirmed the Supreme Court's nod for the bill and listed the clauses it directed Parliament to amend.

"The clauses in the bill are not inconsistent with the Constitution and may be passed by a simple majority of Parliament, subject to making the amendment at the committee stage," Wickremaratna said.

He said Clause 6, which allowed the prosecution of an individual who is not a member of a criminal gang, should be deleted, citing the court's directions.

Criticism of the bill has centred on its broad definition of organised crime and provisions that could allow authorities to identify individuals as gang members based on their appearance or associations.

Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission called for the bill's withdrawal, while the Bar Association of Sri Lanka raised concerns about its impact on fundamental rights and safeguards for judicial oversight.

Rights body Amnesty International also called for its complete withdrawal, while the New York-based Human Rights Watch said the proposed legislation fell short of international human rights standards.

Rights groups have also raised concerns over extended detention, the admissibility of confessions made to senior police officers, restrictions on bail, police surveillance and searches and arrests without warrants.

Other contentious provisions relate to media freedom and the scope of police powers, critics have said. (PTI)