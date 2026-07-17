COLOMBO, July 17: Sri Lanka's former police chief, who served between 2020 and 2023, has allegedly committed suicide on Friday, according to police.Â

Chandana Wickremaratna, the former inspector general of police, has committed suicide by shooting himself, police spokesman FT Wootler said here on Friday.

Wickremaratna used a personal weapon to kill himself around 7.30 this morning at Athurugiriya, an eastern suburb of the capital Colombo, he said.

Wickremaratna, 63, was police chief between 2020 and 2023. From 2019, he had acted as the acting police chief.Â

The reasons for his suicide have not been made public yet. He was declared dead when brought to the hospital.Â

Two police teams have been deployed to carry out investigations, Wootler said. (PTI)