Sri Lankan Ex Prez Chandrika allegedly building political alliance to oppose NPP

Colombo, Sept 29: The former president of Sri Lanka, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (C.B.K.), is actively holding secret meetings with influential politicians in order to form a broad coalition that will oppose the National People’s Party (NPP) in the general elections scheduled for November 2024, media reports said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajid Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Tamil and Muslim political leaders, and representatives from several smaller, dormant political parties from the southern regions are reportedly among those with whom C.B.K., who served in office from 1994 to 2005, has been meeting.

The goal of these gatherings is reportedly to form a coalition against the NPP, which is becoming more and more powerful under the leadership of newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD), LEN reported.

Chandrika has allegedly been visiting a particular high commission in Colombo multiple times in recent weeks. Sources close to the matter suggest that she has been seeking political advice and support from this foreign entity, further fuelling speculation that a neighbouring country is backing her efforts to forge a coalition against the NPP.

C.B.K.’s meetings with a high-ranking diplomat from this country have been closely monitored, leading to questions about potential foreign interference in Sri Lanka’s political process.

These reports have alarmed various organisations and observers, concerned that her actions may destabilise the country ahead of the elections.

Though she is renowned for being one of Sri Lanka’s most enduring heads of state, C.B.K.’s term was not without controversy. Critics have voiced issues over her leadership, citing her inability to implement sustainable development while in office and the violations of human rights that transpired during her tenure. Some critics contend that her present political activity stems from a wish to hold onto power, especially given the NPP’s growing support among regular people.

Due to her advanced age and purported memory loss, C.B.K.’s involvement in the effort to form this coalition has also been called into doubt. Political observers have noted that her comeback seems to be an attempt to buck the NPP’s increasing popularity, which has been embraced by many Sri Lankans who are fed up with the established upper class that has controlled the nation’s political scene for many years.

Others perceive C.B.K.’s proposed coalition as an effort to subvert popular will. The working class, which sees the NPP as a new alternative to the established power structures, has given the party a lot of momentum in recent years. Only a few months remain until the legislative elections, and the NPP is primed to upend the current political system.

Critics of C.B.K. are framing her participation in this alliance-building process as part of a plot to undermine the desire for change held by the majority. According to the story, she is maintaining the status quo by using her power to exert political pressure behind closed doors with the help of foreign interests.

Public outrage has grown as word of these covert gatherings has circulated, especially among NPP supporters. Numerous people have urged C.B.K. to give up on politics and let democracy run its course unhindered.

The people are being urged by activists to be on guard and to oppose what they perceive to be a deliberate attempt by the political class to hold onto power. It is anticipated that November 2024, when general elections are scheduled, would be a pivotal event for Sri Lanka.

The political environment is changing due to the NPP’s rising momentum, and the people are becoming more resistant to attempts to stop this trend. It’s unclear if C.B.K.’s efforts will be successful, but one thing is certain: Sri Lanka’s political destiny is at stake.

The involvement of former President Chandrika Kumaratunga in this developing drama will be widely observed as the election approaches, and many will be watching to see if her purported alliance can resist the increasing wave of change.

