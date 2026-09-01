Sri Lankan court sentences former minister to seven years' imprisonment

COLOMBO, Sept 1: A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday sentenced a former minister to seven years of rigorous imprisonment following his conviction in a corruption case filed by an anti-graft body.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, Priyankara Jayaratne, while serving as the Minister of Civil Aviation in 2014,Â pressured SriLankan Airlines catering services to pay LKR 3,20,000 to feed his supporters.

Colombo High Court sentenced Jayaratne, who was the minister in Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, to seven years' imprisonment and fined him LKR 2,00,000.

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Jayaratne is also linked to an ongoing investigation into the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

He is the fifth politician to be convicted since the National People's Power (NPP) government came to power in Sri Lanka. (PTI)