Sri Lanka to face severe El Nino weather impacts early next year, says official

COLOMBO, Aug 20: Sri Lanka will be worst hit by the El Nino in the first quarter of next year, with above-normal rainfall expected during the last few months of the year, a senior meteorological department official said on Thursday.

El Nino is a climate pattern characterised by unusual warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean that disrupts trade winds and can trigger weather extremes, including severe droughts and heavy rainfall, across different parts of the world.

The warning comes less than a year after Cyclone Ditwah devastated the island nation in one of Sri Lanka's worst recent disasters, affecting more than two million people.

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Over 600 people were killed and more than 230,000 displaced as torrential rains triggered widespread flooding.

Director General of the Department of Meteorology Ajith Wijemanne said that while dry spells currently affect parts of the country, above-normal rainfall is expected during October and November, with rains likely to continue into December and early January.

"El Nino does not simply mean dry spells and a lack of rain," he said, adding that Sri Lanka could experience both dry spells and periods of intense rainfall.

Wijemanne said Sri Lanka generally experiences a combination of dry and wet conditions during El Nino events rather than continuous drought or rainfall.

Based on a comparison of data spanning seven decades, Wijeyamannne said there is a greater than 75 per cent probability that the current El Nino will surpass all previous occurrences in severity.

The Sri Lankan government has said contingency measures are being put in place to deal with extreme weather during the last few months of the year, including preparations for landslides and heavy flooding. (PTI)