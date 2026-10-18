Sri Lanka seeks police probe into  possible network behind elephant killings

COLOMBO, Oct 18: Sri Lanka on Sunday requested the police to launch an immediate, rigorous investigation into the death of the widely revered tusker Kavanthissa and suspected organised activities targeting wild elephants in the country.

Kavanthissa, an over 10-foot-tall elephant, whose tusks measured over six feet, was found dead in the Siyambalangamuwa area of the northwestern province on Friday evening while undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to his right front leg.

The tragic death has triggered national anguish and ignited intense public concern.

The Ministry of Environment, in a formal written request, asked the police to determine whether an organised group was involved in the killing of wild elephants, including Kavanthissa, whose death has sparked widespread public concern.

The Ministry has called for those responsible to be identified and brought to justice, while stressing the need for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tusker's death and other elephant killings.

It has also requested regular updates on the progress of the investigation and the legal action taken against suspects.

Against a backdrop where ruthless elephant killings - via shootings and other deliberate tactics - pose a devastating blow to Sri Lanka's biodiversity and wildlife heritage, the primary objective of this inquiry is to uncover whether a coordinated, premeditated conspiracy lies behind these crimes, the ministry added.

Kavanthissa was carrying a gunshot wound on his right front leg and died of dehydration while being treated for the wound.

Meanwhile, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, in coordination with the Tri-Forces, the Special Task Force (STF) and the Sri Lanka Police, continues operations to curb the illegal killing of wild elephants and strengthen enforcement of wildlife protection laws.

The tusker was found collapsed on Friday morning and died in the evening while receiving treatment.

According to the officials, dehydration was also believed to have contributed to his deteriorating condition.

Kavanthissa, who roamed the Galgamuwa region, was one of Sri Lanka's most prominent wild tuskers and had attracted widespread public attention for his imposing size and unusually long tusks. (PTI)