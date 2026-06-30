Sri Lanka reduces fuel retail  prices after easing supply restrictions

COLOMBO, June 30: Sri Lanka has reduced retail prices of diesel and petrol for the first time since the recent spikes triggered by conflict in West Asia, a statement by the state fuel entity said.Â

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation made the announcement on Friday night following easing of supply restrictions after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire earlier this month, leading toÂ the reopening of theÂ Strait of Hormuz.

The diesel price has been reduced by LKR 25 to LKR 382 per litre and the 92 octane petrol price has been reduced by LKR 20 to LKR 414 per litre effective from midnight.Â

This is the sixth time the fuel retail prices have been revised since the US-Iran standoff. However, this time the prices were reduced.

Sri Lanka rupee depreciation by seven per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the year was the primary cause for high fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was threatened by exchange of fire in the Gulf over the weekend. (PTI)