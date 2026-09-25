Sri Lanka Navy rescues 25 Indonesian fishermen

COLOMBO, Sept 25: The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 25 Indonesian fishermen after their fishing trawler capsized south of the island nation, bringing them safely ashore at Colombo Port.

The fishermen were aboard an Indonesian fishing trawler, which capsized on September 22 in waters within the Australian Search and Rescue Region, officials said on Friday.

A merchant vessel, MV Moonstone, had rescued all 25 fishermen from the water on Thursday and alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo.

Following the distress notification, the Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with MRCC Colombo, dispatched two naval craft to transfer the fishermen from the merchant vessel and bring them ashore, officials said.

The Navy brought the 25 survivors to Colombo Port on Friday, provided them with humanitarian assistance and handed them over to the Indonesian Embassy in Sri Lanka for further arrangements, officials said.

The Sri Lanka Navy routinely responds to maritime distress calls through the MRCC Colombo, including cases involving foreign fishing vessels. In several recent incidents, the Navy has also coordinated with merchant vessels that rescued fishermen at sea, including those from other countries, before transferring them ashore for medical or humanitarian assistance. (PTI)