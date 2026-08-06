Sri Lanka blocks access to 24 unlicensed online betting websites

COLOMBO, Aug 5: Sri Lanka has blocked access to 24 online gambling and betting websites operating without valid licences, the government announced on Wednesday, as part of a crackdown on illegal online gambling.

The move follows a notification issued by the Gambling Regulatory Authority to the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka under the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act of 2025, officials said.

Following the notification, the commission directed all telecommunications service providers to restrict access to the 24 websites from within Sri Lanka with effect from August 4.

Advertisement

Operating or promoting online gambling services in Sri Lanka without a valid licence issued under the Act is an offence.

The government urged the public not to participate in or invest money through illegal online gambling platforms, and said it would continue working with relevant regulatory authorities to strengthen oversight of the gambling sector, curb illegal online gambling operations and protect the public's financial security.

The blocked websites, according to the Daily Mirror Online news website, include several internationally known betting platforms such as Bet365, Betway, Betfair, Unibet, Stake and 1xBet, among others.

Officials said some of them were being used to place bet in international cricket matches. (PTI)