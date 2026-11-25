COLOMBO, Nov 24: Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to upgrade medical facilities at the Puttalam Base Hospital in the country's northwestern region.

Under the proposed agreement, India will provide a grant of LKR 600 million (approx USD 1,798,216) for the construction of a three-storey facility spread across 8,640 square metres, according to a Cabinet note.

The new facility will house emergency and accident services, outpatient clinics, inpatient wards, a blood bank and laboratory services, significantly expanding the hospital's capacity to provide healthcare in the region.

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The project is planned to be completed within four years. (PTI)