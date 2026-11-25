Sri Lanka approves MoU for LKR 600 mn Indian grant to upgrade Puttalam hospital
COLOMBO, Nov 24: Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to upgrade medical facilities at the Puttalam Base Hospital in the country's northwestern region. Under the proposed agreement, India will provide a...
COLOMBO, Nov 24: Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to upgrade medical facilities at the Puttalam Base Hospital in the country's northwestern region.
Under the proposed agreement, India will provide a grant of LKR 600 million (approx USD 1,798,216) for the construction of a three-storey facility spread across 8,640 square metres, according to a Cabinet note.
The new facility will house emergency and accident services, outpatient clinics, inpatient wards, a blood bank and laboratory services, significantly expanding the hospital's capacity to provide healthcare in the region.
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The project is planned to be completed within four years. (PTI)